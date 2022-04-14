PTI’s Faraz attends PAC meeting

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentarian of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attended the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) amid demand of the PTI for fresh election.

Shibli Faraz a member of the PAC, attended the meeting of the PAC headed by Pakistan Muslim League leader Rana Tanvir Hussain. The committee examined the audit report of Railways.

The chairman committee appreciated the attendance of the PTI lawmaker and said that he gave importance to the parliament.

He further announced that he would continue working as the chairman PAC until opposition leader start attending the parliamentary proceedings.

The chairman expressed his displeasure over high rate of corruption cases in Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore, and Quetta Divisions.

The Secretary Railways informed the committee that inquiries in 40 corruption cases were in progress. The committee directed to present the report within one week after fixing the responsibility.

