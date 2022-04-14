‘Threat letter’ will be shared with CJP, COAS: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said the alleged threatening memo, which he claims points towards regime change in Pakistan on United States’ behest, will be shared with Chairman Senate, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to journalists, Imran Khan said he could be jailed for standing up to foreign conspiracy which led to his ouster through a no-confidence vote but was determined to fight “till the last ball”.

The PTI chief maintained that he would not let the conspiracy succeed and for that purpose, the alleged threatening memo - which he claimed pointed towards regime change in Pakistan - will be shared with Chairman Senate, CJP and COAS.

Former prime minister Khan, speaking about the threatening letter he received, said the ruling government did not want it to be public. He said PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri gave the ruling regarding the no-confidence motion in view of the facts.

Former PM Khan said the lawyers were preparing their case to get Supreme Court’s verdict against Qasim Khan Suri’s decision reviewed.

Moreover, Imran Khan said CJP Umar Atta Bandiyal and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa would be shown the threatening letter.

He said neither he nor his party leaders would cause problems when it would come to the National Assembly sessions and he might as well attend the session. It may be recalled that the no-confidence motion filed by the united opposition in the National Assembly was successful after which Imran Khan did not remain the prime minister. In the National Assembly, 174 votes have been cast in favour of the no-confidence. He was de-notified as PM and his cabinet members including 25 ministers, four ministers of state and four advisors by the cabinet division.