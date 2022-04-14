ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Apr 14, 2022
Pakistan

‘Threat letter’ will be shared with CJP, COAS: Imran

INP 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said the alleged threatening memo, which he claims points towards regime change in Pakistan on United States’ behest, will be shared with Chairman Senate, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to journalists, Imran Khan said he could be jailed for standing up to foreign conspiracy which led to his ouster through a no-confidence vote but was determined to fight “till the last ball”.

The PTI chief maintained that he would not let the conspiracy succeed and for that purpose, the alleged threatening memo - which he claimed pointed towards regime change in Pakistan - will be shared with Chairman Senate, CJP and COAS.

Former prime minister Khan, speaking about the threatening letter he received, said the ruling government did not want it to be public. He said PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri gave the ruling regarding the no-confidence motion in view of the facts.

Former PM Khan said the lawyers were preparing their case to get Supreme Court’s verdict against Qasim Khan Suri’s decision reviewed.

Moreover, Imran Khan said CJP Umar Atta Bandiyal and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa would be shown the threatening letter.

He said neither he nor his party leaders would cause problems when it would come to the National Assembly sessions and he might as well attend the session. It may be recalled that the no-confidence motion filed by the united opposition in the National Assembly was successful after which Imran Khan did not remain the prime minister. In the National Assembly, 174 votes have been cast in favour of the no-confidence. He was de-notified as PM and his cabinet members including 25 ministers, four ministers of state and four advisors by the cabinet division.

National Assembly COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Qasim Khan Suri Imran Khan Chief Justice of Pakistan no confidence motion threat letter

