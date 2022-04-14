ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
Farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing CCPO

Recorder Report 14 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Wednesday hosted a farewell ceremony in honour of the outgoing Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev upon his transfer to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

The Punjab government a few days ago had proposed Dev’s name for appointment as the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the panel of three officers. He was reportedly at the top of the panel which was carrying two other names, former Islamabad IG Aamir Zulfiqar and National Highways & Motorway Police IG Inam Ghani.

The panel was formed on the recommendations of the PML-Q leaders, particularly in consultation with Moonis Elahi. The farewell ceremony was held at the committee room of the CCPO office and attended by DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, CTO Syed Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir and SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan besides others.

The senior police officers expressed their feelings regarding decision making powers, professional attitude and guidance of Fayyaz Ahmad Dev. While appreciating the valuable services of Fayyaz, they said that his services to maintain law and order in the mega city of over 15 million population, eradication of crimes, enforcement of law, community engagement and to make Lahore police a distinctive force would be remembered forever as in his most professional leadership.

They also presented flowers bouquets, gifts and souvenirs to the outgoing officer as token of acknowledgement for his services for the Lahore police. DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan said he found Fayyaz Ahmad Dev best intended person and reformative.

The outgoing city police chief while expressing his gratitude said the Lahore police personnel were like his family members who extended their full support during his posting and he always tried his best for the welfare and development of the police force.

He said that although he has been transferred but he will remain connected with the Lahore police in future because transfers and postings were a part of service and being a police officer, they should always be prepared for it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

