ACs exempt PM from personal appearance for one day

APP 14 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Two accountability courts on Wednesday exempted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one day in three references.

A legal team, on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, filed the applications before the courts for his exemption from personal appearance for one day in view of his engagements.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and the joint opposition’s nominee for Punjab chief ministership Hamza Shehbaz also appeared in two references and got his attendance marked. The courts adjourned further hearing of the references till April 28.

Hamza Shehbaz accountability courts Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

