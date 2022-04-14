ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
No role of new govt in bullish trend at stock market: Tarin

Recorder Report 14 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) govt provided jobs to 5.5 million people in its tenure, said Shaukat Tarin, former finance minister, here on Wednesday.

Talking to the media after PTI government was voted out through no-trust motion last week, Tarin said there was no role of new government in the bullish trend in stock market and appreciation in value of rupee against dollar. He said bearish trend in stock market and devaluation of rupee was because of political instability which marred the country for several weeks.

“Once political dust settled down then stocks reacted upwardly and rupee gained value,” he remarked.

He said when government came into power then there was no other choice other than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The economic activities became slow during the Covid-19 pandemic. We introduced the policy of smart lockdown,” he added.

Shaukat Tarin said that countries around the world appreciated the prime minister’s policy of the smart lockdown. “In 2020, our economical growth increased up to 3pc. During this tenure, the growth ratio in India remained in minus,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

