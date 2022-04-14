ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM announces establishment of new university in Karachi

APP 14 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, while stressing timely completion of important development projects like Karachi Circular Railway and K-4, announced establishment of a new university in Karachi.

The prime minister visited MQM-P head office to meet the leadership of MQM. The MQM leadership felicitated the prime minister on his election. They assured to work closely with the federal government for the welfare of the residents, the development and progress of the province, particularly of Karachi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by convenor MQM Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convenor Aamir Khan, Syed Aminul Haq, Dr Faroogh Naseem and Kanwar Jameel. Members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Ahsan Iqbal and others were present during the meeting. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the meeting. The prime minister appreciated the coalition parties’ resolve for the public welfare.

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government Karachi Circular Railway Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui new university in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

PM announces establishment of new university in Karachi

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement

‘We recognise that Pakistan plays key role in region’: US

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Read more stories