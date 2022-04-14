‘PSP preparing for national, provincial, LG elections’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaimkhani on Wednesday said that his party has started preparations for national, provincial and local body elections.

The party has issued application forms for men and women aspiring to participate in the elections. Application forms can be obtained from the PSP’s official website as well as from PSP offices across the country. He made this announcement while addressing the dozens of youth who joined PSP at Pakistan House, the party’s central secretariat.

Anis further said that mere change of government will not change the condition of common man as it is a matter of character. Until institutions, powers and resources are devolved to the lowest levels, things will only get worse.

In addition, interviews of national, provincial and local body candidates are being conducted by PSP in Pakistan House, which is being supervised Anis Kaim Khani himself.

