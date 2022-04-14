ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Apr 14, 2022
Opinion

Who will become Punjab’s CM?

Hamid Wyne 14 Apr, 2022

In a major development, Lahore High Court has ruled that Punjab chief minister’s election will be held on April 16. It has advised both Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q’s) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N’s) Hamza Sharif to resolve the election of Punjab CM’s issue amicably.

It is not known whether or not PML-N will be able to clinch the top post of country’s largest province. But it increasingly appears that the prospects of Hamza Sharif are brighter than Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s.

It may be recalled that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who has successfully catapulted Shehbaz Sharif to power as country’s 23rd prime minister following success of no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan, had said a week ago or so that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi could not become the chief minister of Punjab as he lacks the required number of votes. Imran Khan’s plan to deprive PML-N of Punjab’s chief ministership does not look very promising.

Hamid Wyne (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamid Wyne

