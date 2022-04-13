ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Sterling drops to lowest since Nov 2020 after UK inflation data

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Sterling dropped on Wednesday to its lowest level against the US dollar since November 2020 as British consumer price inflation leapt to its highest level in three decades.

Raising doubts on how aggressive the Bank of England tightening measures will be, British consumer prices jumped to an annual rate of 7.0% in March, the highest since March 1992 and up from 6.2% in February.

Sterling fell to $1.2973 in early London trading, hitting its lowest level against the dollar since November 2020. It traded flat at $1.3004 at 0835 GMT.

Against the euro, it was flat at 83.32 pence.

Traders said that while it was not clear how aggressive the BoE will be with its monetary policy tightening this year, they ramped up bets that the US central bank will accelerate its interest rate hiking.

Sterling slips, UK jobless rate lowest since 2019

“The pound has already slipped below $1.30 against the US dollar and could fall further towards $1.25 if we see further aggressive action by the Federal Reserve,” said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.

In order to tackle inflation, money markets are pricing in a 25 basis points Bank of England interest hike in May, and around 144 bps by December, though many strategists expect it to be less aggressive as the BoE forecasts economic growth will likely slow sharply this year as cost of living pressures mount.

“We think the BoE will try and strike a balance, raising rates at coming meetings to get policy on a more neutral footing, while keeping a watchful eye on how the consumer is holding up,” said Ambrose Crofton, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Sterling UK inflation

