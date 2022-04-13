ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC orders FIA to immediately remove Shehzad Akbar, Shahbaz Gill from no-fly list

  • IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directs FIA DG that no one should be harassed
BR Web Desk 13 Apr, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed on Wednesday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to immediately remove the names of PTI politicians Shahzad Akbar and Shahbaz Gill from its no-fly list, it was reported.

Akbar served as accountability advisor to former prime minister Imran Khan, who was recently ousted from office, while Gill was the special assistant on political communication. Earlier, it was reported that Akbar and Gill, along with four other former PTI government members Arsalan Khalid, Azam Khan, Gohar Nafees and Mohammad Rizwan had been put on the 'stop list'.

During the hearing today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah came down hard on the FIA for not implementing the court's earlier order of removing Akbar's and Gill's names.

FIA officials told the high court that the former government members' names were put on the list amid the deveoloping polticial situation in Pakistan, it was reported. This comes as PTI's Imran Khan lost a no-confidence motion against him by an opposition that included PML-N and PPP.

Justice Minallah directed the officials to ensure that Akbar's and Gill's names were taken off the list immediately, and told the FIA DG that no one should be harassed.

The next hearing will be held on April 18.

During the previous hearing on Tuesday, Justice Minallah had suspended the FIA's order of adding the names to its list and the IHC bench had directed the registrar office to issue notices to the secretary, Ministry of Interior and the director general, Federal Investigation Agency.

Shahzad’s, Gill’s names in stop list: IHC suspends FIA’s order

The bench further said "nominated officials shall appear at 10:30am today (Wednesday) and explain who had authorized placing of the names of the petitioners and other three officials closely associated with the former prime minister on the list.”

The IHC chief justice said, “they are expected to satisfy the Court that the action was not based on victimization.”

The court said that until further action is taken, the operation of the no fly list to the extent of the polticians in question shall remain suspended.

Shahzad Akbar IHC Dr Shahbaz Gill FIA

Comments

1000 characters

IHC orders FIA to immediately remove Shehzad Akbar, Shahbaz Gill from no-fly list

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi for day-long visit

Cabinet formation: PM meets Zardari, others

SBP says will now observe six-day working week

Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash

IMF hopes to mobilize $45bn for new trust to aid broader range of countries

Oil up slightly as supply worries offset weak China, Japan data

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Read more stories