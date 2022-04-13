ANL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (3.23%)
BOP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
FFL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.04%)
GGGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.99%)
GGL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.24%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
KEL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.37%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.45%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
TELE 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.49%)
TPL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.38%)
TPLP 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.21%)
TREET 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.69%)
UNITY 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.39%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.9%)
YOUW 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,804 Decreased By -64.9 (-0.36%)
KSE100 46,261 Decreased By -146.4 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,809 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar

AFP 13 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.

Despite being traditionally considered a safe-haven currency, uncertainty fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine has not caused the yen to strengthen.

Instead, moves by the US Federal Reserve towards a more aggressive monetary policy and the shock of rising oil prices in Japan – a major importer of fossil fuels – has pushed the currency lower, analysts say.

One dollar bought 126 yen at around 0630 GMT on Wednesday, the lowest rate since 2002.

Tokyo shares close higher

“The Japanese yen has been one of the weakest currencies anywhere in the world this year,” Dutch banking group ING said in a commentary published last week.

“Driving the rally has been the perfect storm of a hawkish Federal Reserve, a dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Japan’s negative terms of trade shock as a major fossil fuel importer.”

The yen had already lost 10 percent of its value against the dollar in 2021 after four years of strengthening.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not comment directly on the yen’s fall when asked about it on Tuesday, but emphasised the importance of stability in foreign exchange rates.

“I will refrain from commenting on the level of exchange rates, but their stability is important and I think rapid fluctuations are undesirable,” he said.

Yen monetary policy Dollar

