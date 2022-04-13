ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
ASC 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
AVN 106.99 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.74%)
BOP 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
FNEL 7.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.31%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.46%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
SNGP 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
TELE 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TPL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
TPLP 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.82%)
TREET 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.06%)
UNITY 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WAVES 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.93%)
YOUW 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By 19 (0.4%)
BR30 18,008 Increased By 139.4 (0.78%)
KSE100 46,534 Increased By 127.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,890 Increased By 76 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Euro weighed down by waning hopes for peace, kiwi helped by RBNZ hike

AFP 13 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: The euro was pinned to a five-week low on Wednesday as prospects for peace in Ukraine seemed to darken, while the kiwi was boosted when New Zealand’s central bank delivered its steepest rate hike in two decades.

The Bank of Canada meets later on Wednesday and is also expected to deliver a 50-bp hike as policymakers around the world start hastening efforts to contain inflation.

The kiwi flickered as high as $0.6902 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 1.5%.

But the currency couldn’t break resistance around its 200-day moving average, and settled below it at $0.6867, as the central bank framed its actions as pulling forward hikes without changing its outlook.

“This ‘stitch in time’ approach is consistent with near-term financial market pricing,” policymakers said in the meeting minutes, which were released with their decision.

Analysts reckoned support for the currency might be shortlived.

“It’s sort of a dovish 50-point hike,” said Jason Wong, senior markets strategist at BNZ in Wellingon.

“They’re saying it’s just a bringing forward of a hike and the RBNZ hasn’t really changed it’s view on the OCR outlook from the February statement,” he added, noting that the market has a far more hawkish peak rate forecast than the central bank does.

Elsewhere, traders were unmoved by a slight stiffening in Japanese officials’ language about the fast-weakening yen, which was under considerable pressure at 125.62 per dollar, within a whisker of breaking a major support level at 125.86.

Euro slips vs dollar ahead of expected red-hot US inflation

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government was watching currency moves with a sense of urgency.

The yen had enjoyed a moment’s respite overnight when cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data set bonds rallying and investors hoping that price pressures might have peaked.

A second straight monthly decline in prices of used cars held core CPI to a 0.3% gain in March, against an expected 0.5% rise. But, since headline annual inflation nevertheless came in at an eyewatering 8.5% and rapid rate hikes still loom, it wasn’t enough to drive investors out of dollars.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s description of on-and-off peace negotiations as “a dead-end situation” on Tuesday also put a weight on the euro and sterling, which have been vulnerable to concern about the war’s economic fallout.

The euro dropped to $1.0821 overnight and hovered nearby at $1.0835 in the Asian session. Sterling, which has been pegged near $1.30, held at $1.3011.

The Australian dollar, at $0.7469, held overnight gains made with a bounce in oil prices.

The Canadian dollar firmed through its 200-day moving average to C$1.2614 in Asia, though traders are jittery ahead of the Bank of Canada meeting, especially as the market is slightly short USD/CAD.

“I think the risk around the Bank of Canada meeting is that they sound balanced enough to trigger a wipeout of USD/CAD shorts,” said Brent Donnelly, president at analytics firm Spectra Markets.

Euro RBNZ hike

