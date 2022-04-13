ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

RLNG – consumer price at all-time high

BR Research 13 Apr, 2022

There is not much RLNG available for Pakistan to procure for the next two to three months. Spot cargoes have been hard to come by, and long-term cargoes have been cancelled by suppliers for the months to come. Even though China has recorded significant slump in RLNG imports, Europe is still gasping for gas, as Russian supplies get hit. America’s gas future prices too have continued to sour. All of this tells Pakistan will continue to struggle to procure more imported gas, as peak summer season approaches.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) released consumer prices for April 2022 with the weighted average distribution price excluding GST for SSGC at $17/mmbtu and for SNGPL at $15.65/mmbtu. This is at par with the highest ever LNG consumer prices recorded last month. The difference this time around is with the spot cargo, which Pakistan managed to get hold of at 12.14 percent Brent slope, versus a spot cargo at record high delivered ex-ship price of $25/mmbtu.

On the other hand, PSO’s long-term cargoes cost the highest ever at $16.9/mmbtu at distribution level, excluding GST.

This is despite two cargoes arranged under long-term supply contract of 10.2 percent Brent slope, and five cargoes at 13.37 percent.

The slope for RLNG delivered ex-ship prices is based on last three-month Brent average of $97/mmbtu – up 15 percent month-on-month. The Brent average for the next two months would be on a much higher side, as January and February will be excluded going forward, and Brent has stayed at or around $100/bbl for much of April 2022.

Losses in the energy sector have always known to be higher and the regulator’s acceptance for distribution losses for RLNG has been adjusted on the higher side. The T&D losses incorporated in the consumer end price has gone up by nearly three times for SSGC, and 200 bps for SNGPL, at 18 and 9 percent, respectively.

Pakistan’s power sector is reportedly facing fuel shortages already as the mercury rises. The problem gets compounded with reduced water availability at the dams and extended turnaround at nuclear plants. The RLNG plants happen to be the most efficient in terms of energy efficiency, but it appears there will not be enough fuel available for them to be run at full throttle, yet again. In some cases, the high price would also mean RLNG sitting lower on merit order. Whichever way it goes, dearer cost of electricity generation is not going anywhere, anytime soon.

OGRA energy sector Brent RLNG RLNG plant RLNG price

Comments

1000 characters

RLNG – consumer price at all-time high

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories