ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
ASC 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
AVN 106.99 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.74%)
BOP 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
FNEL 7.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.31%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.46%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
SNGP 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
TELE 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TPL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
TPLP 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.82%)
TREET 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.06%)
UNITY 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WAVES 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.93%)
YOUW 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By 18.1 (0.38%)
BR30 18,003 Increased By 134.4 (0.75%)
KSE100 46,536 Increased By 128.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,893 Increased By 78.7 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

APP Updated 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday in a meeting with economic experts issued directives for formulating financial proposals on an emergency basis to address the current economic situation in the country.

The proposals will be devised in line with the consultation with stakeholders in areas including agriculture, trade, investment, and banking.

A summit will be held in the next few days to discuss the suggestions of the economic experts.

The prime minister also decided to form National Economic Council to be comprised of independent financial experts.

In view of the challenging economic situation, he directed setting of medium and long-term fiscal policies and also stressed the presentation of comprehensive policy options to overcome inflation.

PM raises minimum wage to Rs25,000; pensions hiked by 10pc

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized a reduction in prices of daily-use commodities and essential items, particularly during the month of Ramazan.

He stressed the need for maintaining a balance between the national and public interests.

The Secretary Finance gave a briefing to the prime minister on the economic situation, revenues, budget deficit, and loans besides the overall national balance sheet. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terming diligence, honesty, and transparency his guiding principles said serving the people of Pakistan was his topmost priority.

The next day after the taking oath, PM Shehbaz Sharif assumed the responsibilities at his office at 8 pm much earlier than the Ramazan working hours of 10 am and said he did not want to waste an iota of the time without serving the masses.

During an interaction with his staff, the prime minister directed the officials to get into the action for robust performance.

The prime minister ordered a single weekly off for public departments instead of the earlier two days.

Also, the public offices will open at 8 am from now onwards.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division, following the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday scrapped two weekly offs of federal government offices with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by establishment division, only Sunday will be the weekly off day in the government offices. Half day would be observed on Friday. The office timings have been changed from 10 am to 8 am.

Shehbaz Sharif INVESTMENT National Economic Council stakeholders

