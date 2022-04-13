Ogra chairman meets Baqir

ISLAMABAD. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman, Masroor Khan and Member (Oil) Zainul Abideen Qureshi met the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir, the deputy governor and his team.

The matters pertaining to enhancement of credit limits to the oil industry were discussed. Baqir confirmed that the oil industry credit lines have been revisited by allowing oil industry to meet the import petroleum products in the country.

The OGRA management appreciated the cooperation of the SBP declared it as a good step towards facilitation of the oil industry.

