PTI MNAs’ resignations have to be accepted before 16th

ISLAMABAD: As many as 125 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians have submitted their resignations to Acting Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, which have to be accepted before April 16 when the assembly would elect a new speaker and deputy speaker.

Well-placed sources told Business Recorder that the Acting Speaker may start the process from today (Wednesday) as the process will take two-three days to complete the PTI lawmakers’ resignations.

Acting on a last-minute decision taken by PTI chairman Imran Khan during the meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee held on 11 April, all PTI lawmakers, except party dissidents, submitted their resignations from the National Assembly to Qasim Khan Suri.

Sources further stated that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf’s name has been finalized as a consensus candidate by the 12-party coalition for the Speaker of the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022