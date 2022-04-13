MOL Pakistan’s sports gala concludes

PESHAWAR: A two-day sports gala organised under the auspices of MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V., in Terri Chowk Sports Complex for the youth of Karak and its adjoining areas has concluded, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The sports gala was held under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative of the company. Like previous year, various fun-filled sports activities like football, volleyball, tug of war, Konali (Kabaddi), tent-pegging and gymnastics held.

Khattak dance and horse dance remained the most popular segments that enthralled the audiences with the magnificent performances. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Banda Daud Shah Syed Fahad Iftikhar was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Tehsil Mayor BDS Inayat Khattak, Head of Community Development department of MOL Pakistan and local councillors and elders also attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, while lauding MOL Pakistan for its efforts, said that he is glad that MOL Pakistan is regularly organising healthy activities for the youth of the region. Such activities not only provide a platform for building excellence, rather also help to develop healthy skills in the youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022