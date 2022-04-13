EFP requests PM to withdraw increase in minimum wage

KARACHI: Ismail Suttar, President of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), and Zaki Ahmed Khan its vice president, while expressing deep concern over the increase in the minimum wage to Rs 25000/- by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested him to revisit and withdraw this increase as the businesses are still in a recovery phase after the severe impacts of Covid-19 and are not in a position to make 25 percent increase in the minimum wage and that too with administrative order.

In a statement, EFP office-bearers said the Minimum Wage Board in provinces is the legal institution to decide minimum wage keeping in view inflation and other economic factors. Any increase in wage at this stage without following the mechanism provided in the law will not only be against the legal practice and will not be acceptable. This will also increase the cost of production and competitiveness of exporting industries.

“The Honorable Supreme Court has fixed Rs 19000 as minimum wage in Sindh, and has also clearly clarified that the minimum wage can only be fixed by the Minimum Wage Board as per Minimum Wage Ordinance”, they pointed out.

Ismail Suttar, Zaki Ahmed Khan urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revisit the decision and withdraw 25 percent increase in the minimum wage and in future any decision will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022