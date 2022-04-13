ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
EFP requests PM to withdraw increase in minimum wage

Press Release 13 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Ismail Suttar, President of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), and Zaki Ahmed Khan its vice president, while expressing deep concern over the increase in the minimum wage to Rs 25000/- by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested him to revisit and withdraw this increase as the businesses are still in a recovery phase after the severe impacts of Covid-19 and are not in a position to make 25 percent increase in the minimum wage and that too with administrative order.

In a statement, EFP office-bearers said the Minimum Wage Board in provinces is the legal institution to decide minimum wage keeping in view inflation and other economic factors. Any increase in wage at this stage without following the mechanism provided in the law will not only be against the legal practice and will not be acceptable. This will also increase the cost of production and competitiveness of exporting industries.

“The Honorable Supreme Court has fixed Rs 19000 as minimum wage in Sindh, and has also clearly clarified that the minimum wage can only be fixed by the Minimum Wage Board as per Minimum Wage Ordinance”, they pointed out.

Ismail Suttar, Zaki Ahmed Khan urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revisit the decision and withdraw 25 percent increase in the minimum wage and in future any decision will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.

