PBF official greets Shehbaz

KARACHI: Vice-President of Pakistan Businesses Forum, Ahmad Jawad has extended his heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President, Shehbaz Sharif for being sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan.

He hoped that Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister would steer the country out of the multi-faceted challenges, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Ahmad Jawad, on behalf of the PBF, assured Shehbaz Sharif of best cooperation and assistance to initiate business-friendly economic and commercial policies as these policies have a direct bearing on trade and industry.

He wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in fulfilling his new responsibilities and dream of making “Economic Pakistan” a reality.

