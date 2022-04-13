ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022
Markets

Raw sugar hits highest in nearly five months

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday after earlier hitting their highest in nearly five months as crude oil rose on worries over potential supply losses from Russia while the Brazilian real remained firm.

Rising energy prices prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to produce less sugar and more ethanol, a cane-based biofuel. A strong real deters Brazilian exporters from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

May raw sugar slipped 0.4% to 20.23 cents per lb by 1427 GMT, having hit its highest since mid-November at 20.48 cents.

Dealers said that, from a fundamental perspective, there is little reason for prices to improve further given that a small global surplus is expected this season and next.

France’s farm ministry said initial estimates for spring planting envisage the sugar beet area shrinking by 1.5% from last year to 396,000 hectares, which is 11.6% below the five-year average.

May white sugar, which expires on Thursday, rose 0.3% to $561 a tonne.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee fell 1.3% to $2.3355 per lb, having earlier hit a one-month high of $2.3770.

Dealers said they expect CTA funds that trade on technical signals to buy nearly 27,200 lots of arabica coffee futures over the next two weeks if prices hold above $2.300 per lb.

Arabica is also gaining support from a stronger real and a resumption in declines in stocks held in ICE warehouses.

July robusta coffee fell 0.6% to $2,105 a tonne.

COCOA

July London cocoa slipped 0.2% to 1,817 pounds a tonne, having hit its highest in almost two months on Monday.

Europe’s first-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, is due to be published on Thursday while data covering North America is scheduled to be released on April 21.

Dealers expect the data to show continued growth in cocoa demand as economies recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They added that cocoa is also gaining ground from dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast and Ghana.

July New York cocoa fell 0.3% to $2,659 a tonne.

