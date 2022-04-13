Five cops martyred in rocket attack on police vans

DI KHAN: At least five policemen embraced martyrdom in a terrorist rocket attack and heavy gunfire on mobile vans of DSP and SHO Kulachi police on Tuesday night.

One police van caught fire in the attack due to which bodies of five police officials were burnt, confirmed Kulachi police here, adding that DSP Kulachi Fazl Subhan received critical injuries in the attack along with Constables Imran, Jamshaid and Yahya and were rushed to DHQ hospital.

Later the police and armed forces personnel reached the spot and started search operation in the area.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police personnel were offered at Police Line here where RPO Shaukat Abbass, DPO Najam ul Hassan and officers of Pak Army and representatives of district administration were present.

The martyred police personnel were identified as Havaldar Kamran, Constables Mir Ali, Jamshaid, Munawer and driver constable Abdur Rehman.

The bodies of martyred police personnel were buried at their native towns with official protocol.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dera Inayatullah Waseem visited DHQ hospital and inquired after the injured police personnel and instructed the hospital management to provide the best medical facilities to them. The DC praised the commitment and high morale of the police personnel.