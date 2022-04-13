ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Asia Fuel Oil: HSFO cash differentials gain further on firmer demand

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premiums for 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rose further on Tuesday, hitting their highest in nearly three years, supported by firmer feedstock and utility demand amid scarce supplies.

The cash differentials for 180-cst HSFO surged to a premium of $35.67 per tonne to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since early October 2019. They were at a premium of $33.07 per tonne a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the cash differentials for 380-cst HSFO rose to a premium of $23.50 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from $22.69 per tonne a day earlier.

The front-month barge crack for 380-cst HSFO traded at a discount of $12.41 a barrel to Brent on Tuesday, compared with minus $12.20 a barrel in the previous session.

Cash premiums for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO climbed to $23.79 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from $21.81 per tonne on Monday.

India’s fuel demand rose to a three-year high in March, with petrol sales hitting an all-time peak, as the market accumulated supplies foreseeing price spikes while easing COVID-related curbs boosted demand.

Sales of fuel oil in March stood at 580,000 tonnes, 11.5% higher from February, and about 14% higher from a year earlier. One 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 380-cst HSFO trades.

No VLSFO trades were reported.

OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more.

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as Shanghai’s relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions eased concerns about Chinese demand and as OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.

OPEC Asia fuel oil HSFO cash

