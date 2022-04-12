ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,459 Increased By 314.3 (0.68%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 124.5 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end lower on Fed tightening fears

AFP Updated 12 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday, with investors disheartened by aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and jittery over economic uncertainty in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.81 percent, or 486.54 points, to 26,334.98, while the broader Topix index slid 1.38 percent, or 26.01 points, to 1,863.63.

The dollar fetched 125.57 yen, against 125.37 yen on Monday in New York.

Investors are digesting the hawkish stance of monetary policymakers at the US central bank, who are seen leaning towards more aggressive tightening than previously expected.

Tracking losses on Wall Street, the Nikkei started trading lower, and “falls kept widening after that, amid worries over US interest rate hikes,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares close lower ahead of US data

Other factors included growing uncertainty regarding China’s economy, which “prompted a sell-off particularly among economically sensitive stocks,” Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

China’s zero-Covid strategy has come under increasing scrutiny since March as surging cases in Shanghai triggered a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants.

As Tokyo’s Tuesday session drew to a close, however, traders settled into a “wait-and-see mood” ahead of the announcement of US consumer prices data, Okasan said.

Among major shares, Toyota lost 1.52 percent to 2,069.5 yen. Nintendo edged up 0.25 percent to 63,880 yen. Sony Group fell 2.64 percent to 11,405 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plunged 3.17 percent to 56,670 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc plummeted 5.57 percent to 20,115 yen.

SoftBank Group gave up 0.86 percent to 5,482 yen. Toshiba firmed 0.62 percent to 5,010 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index US inflation data

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end lower on Fed tightening fears

Fitch says Pakistan’s political volatility adds to external financing risk

Govt should dissolve NAB, hold it accountable: Shahid Khaqan

PM raises minimum wage to Rs25,000; pensions hiked by 10pc

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

Oil rises as Shanghai eases some COVID curbs, OPEC warns of tight supply

PSX eases eligibility requirements for investors of GEM Board Cos

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Read more stories