Tokyo shares open lower after Wall Street sinks

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened down Tuesday, as Wall Street headed south overnight while players kept their eyes on US inflation data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 percent, or 214.23 points, to 26,607.29, while the broader Topix index slid 0.45 percent, or 8.55 points, to 1,880.22.

The dollar stood at 125.23 yen, compared with 125.37 yen on Monday in New York.

Global stocks have soured as US yields continue to surge, driving down particularly high-tech stocks on Wall Street.

Investors are digesting the hawkish stance of US monetary policymakers, who are seen leaning toward more aggressive tightening programmes than previously expected.

The Dow gave up 1.2 percent while the Nasdaq lost 2.2 percent.

“Risk assets are starting to respond to the relentless rise in yields with US equities falling sharply overnight as the US 10-year yield hit 2.79 percent, its highest in three years,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank in a note.

Tokyo shares close lower ahead of US data

All those are weighing on the Tokyo market, where investors are also eyeing US inflation data as well as the yen’s rapid fall, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“Investors will then likely refrain from making major moves ahead of the release of the March US consumer prices data later in the day. The market will likely lose a sense of clear direction” until the data’s release, the brokerage said.

While investors are seen as willing to pick up bargains in Tokyo, the yen’s fall against the dollar has meant a rapid decline in the value of the Nikkei in the eyes of foreign investors, a key segment of the market, Okasan added.

Hopes for solid corporate earnings were however providing some support for the Japanese market, it added.

Among major shares, Toyota lost 0.21 percent to 2,097.0 yen. Nintendo gave up 1.11 percent to 63,010 yen. Sony Group fell 2.01 percent to 11,480 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 0.50 percent to 58,240 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc fell 4.30 percent to 20,365 yen.

But energy developer Inpex added 0.20 percent to 1,474 yen. Insurance firm Dai-Ichi Life Holdings firmed 1.55 percent to 2,588.0.