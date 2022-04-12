ANL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.16%)
ASL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.38%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (4.05%)
BOP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.64%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.17%)
FNEL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.5%)
GGGL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
GGL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.54%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.38%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.49%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.01%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
PTC 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.38%)
SNGP 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.63%)
TELE 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
TPL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.73%)
TREET 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
TRG 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.7%)
UNITY 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
WAVES 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.14%)
YOUW 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.76%)
BR100 4,635 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.69%)
BR30 17,174 Increased By 1278.4 (8.04%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -230.8 (-0.5%)
KSE30 17,636 Decreased By -68.3 (-0.39%)
PTI takes stock of situation

INP Updated 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that only the Almighty Allah bestows upon a person grace and dignity.

He was responding to a question raised by a reporter on his arrival at the Parliament House for chairing PTI’s parliamentary party meeting as how he felt about party’s countrywide power shows held yesterday (Sunday, April 10). PTI leaders, on the occasion, also chanted slogans in favour of Imran. Rashid predicts ‘imported govt’ won’t survive.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Monday asked the media to change his name with that of Shehbaz Sharif if this ‘imported government’ could survive. During a media talk in Islamabad, he alleged that now the ‘politics’ had started as these people (who toppled PTI government), kept changing files on Sunday to avoid conviction. He again looked towards Army saying “The Army and the establishment will have to contemplate about it [political situation].”

PTI Imran Khan Parliament House PTI’s parliamentary party

