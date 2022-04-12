PTI takes stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that only the Almighty Allah bestows upon a person grace and dignity.

He was responding to a question raised by a reporter on his arrival at the Parliament House for chairing PTI’s parliamentary party meeting as how he felt about party’s countrywide power shows held yesterday (Sunday, April 10). PTI leaders, on the occasion, also chanted slogans in favour of Imran. Rashid predicts ‘imported govt’ won’t survive.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Monday asked the media to change his name with that of Shehbaz Sharif if this ‘imported government’ could survive. During a media talk in Islamabad, he alleged that now the ‘politics’ had started as these people (who toppled PTI government), kept changing files on Sunday to avoid conviction. He again looked towards Army saying “The Army and the establishment will have to contemplate about it [political situation].”