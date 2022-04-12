Country’s politics incomplete without Imran: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has emphatically stated that Pakistan’s politics is incomplete without PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The CM made it clear that any intent to subtract Imran Khan from national politics would never succeed.

“The nation needs an honest and sincere politician like Imran Khan who taught 220 million people to live with dignity”, Buzdar said, adding: “The nation has always responded positively to Imran Khan’s call”.

It goes without saying that Imran Khan propped up transparent politics in the country and the nation would continue to stand with him, Usman Buzdar said in a statement.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three youth in a traffic accident in Lahore and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

