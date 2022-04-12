No compromise on accountability: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that the newly-formed government of the united opposition did not believe in revenge but there would be no compromise on accountability.

Talking to media men here outside the Parliament House, she said, “We will not take revenge but there will be accountability.”

Revenge is not the ethos of the PML-N leadership from bottom to top she said, adding that those who kept on looting the national resources would be made accountable.

She said that billion tree scandal, medicine price hike scandal, Rs122b LNG scandal, and all other such scandals will be probed but not on the basis of revenge.

Responding to a question regarding the protest drive by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across the country, Maryam said unfortunately, PTI leaders were unaware of the fact that no-confidence motion is a part of the democratic process.

She said that genuine political parties and political workers are not taking such things to heart but the PTI leadership and activists have taken this to heart and now they have taken to the streets. She also advised the social media activists of the PTI to avoid uploading photoshopped videos and pictures of the opponents to malign them as all such actions are against the law and the law will take its way against all such elements.

She said with the departure of the Imran Khan government people have gotten a sigh of relief which also reflects 1,700 points gain in Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday and Rs8 gain by the Pak rupee against US dollar within past two days.

Responding to another question regarding the fresh general elections, Maryam said that the senior leadership of the joint opposition will take decision in this regard and soon the people will know all about the upcoming elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022