Illegal allotment of amenity plots: AC grants extra time to defence counsel

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing fake accounts case on Monday granted time to the defence counsel for submitting their arguments over the acquittal application filed by the accused in illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi, to M/s Friends Associates case against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case granted time to the defence counsels of the accused Akhtar Farooq, Mumtaz Haider, Najamuz Zaman, Amjad Ahmad, and Khawaja Badiuz Zaman for submitting their arguments over the acquittal application filed by the accused under the National Accountability (second and third amendment) Ordinance 2021 and adjourned the case till April 18.

At the start of the hearing, counsels of Akhtar Farooq, Mumtaz Haider, Najamuz Zaman, Amjad Ahmad, and Khawaja Badiuz Zaman requested the court grant them time for submitting their arguments which the court approved.

During the previous hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, filed its reply before the court regarding acquittal applications.

The 16 accused including former SBCA Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, Mumtaz Haider, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi, and others.

