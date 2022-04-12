ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illegal allotment of amenity plots: AC grants extra time to defence counsel

Fazal Sher 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing fake accounts case on Monday granted time to the defence counsel for submitting their arguments over the acquittal application filed by the accused in illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi, to M/s Friends Associates case against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case granted time to the defence counsels of the accused Akhtar Farooq, Mumtaz Haider, Najamuz Zaman, Amjad Ahmad, and Khawaja Badiuz Zaman for submitting their arguments over the acquittal application filed by the accused under the National Accountability (second and third amendment) Ordinance 2021 and adjourned the case till April 18.

At the start of the hearing, counsels of Akhtar Farooq, Mumtaz Haider, Najamuz Zaman, Amjad Ahmad, and Khawaja Badiuz Zaman requested the court grant them time for submitting their arguments which the court approved.

During the previous hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, filed its reply before the court regarding acquittal applications.

The 16 accused including former SBCA Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, Mumtaz Haider, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP accountability court Illegal allotment of amenity plots defence counsel

Comments

1000 characters

Illegal allotment of amenity plots: AC grants extra time to defence counsel

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories