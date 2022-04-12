Cheema, Elahi discuss Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence on Monday and discussed important issues concerning election of new Punjab chief minister scheduled for April 16.

Omer Cheema said on the occasion that all the members are in high spirits and voting for chief minister is awaited in the Punjab Assembly under the leadership of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will fully support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Punjab CM”, he said.

“The whole team is in high spirit and will play till the last ball, he added.

The governor further said that Imran Khan has given awareness to the nation to live with dignity even in the challenging times. He said that Imran Khan was the first leader who gave the nation the consciousness of an independent Pakistan and its precedent is not found in the history of Pakistan.

The governor also inquired about health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his health.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Sources claimed that during the meeting, different options were discussed including restraining the dissident members of PTI from casting vote in the election of Punjab CM.

The sources added that both Omer Cheema and Pervaiz Elahi expressed resolve to continue persuading the PTI dissident members from remaining loyal with the party and casting vote to the party candidate in the election of Punjab CM.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan is also considering an option to move reference to the members of JKT, Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar groups, the sources claimed.

On the other hand both the joint opposition and the PTI and its allies in Punjab are claiming enjoying majority in the house. The united opposition led by PML-N is claiming support of over 200 MPAs while the PTI and its allies are claiming support of 189 MPAs.

