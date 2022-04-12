ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
King Salman relief centre launches project for food security

APP 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has launched a project to support food Security by distributing 75,000 food packages in three phases with the collaboration of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in all provinces of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad on Monday, in first phase 25,000 food packages will be distributed in the holy month of Ramazan.

The project will benefit about 175,000 people in 09 districts of Sindh, 03 districts of Punjab and earthquake victims of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan. The food bags will be distributed under the supervision of Ksrelief. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of local government.

Moreover, 25,000 food bags will be distributed in Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, UmerKot, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Khairpur, Ghotki of Sindh province and Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province and also among earthquake affectees of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan.

Each package weighing 97kg contained 80kg of flour, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of Sugar, 5kg of Daal Chana, 2kgs of Dates which will be sufficient for a family throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

The second phase will start in July and 25,000 food packages will be distributed in KP and the third will commence in October 2022 to meet humanitarian food crises and needs across Pakistan.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families and Achieving food security for the neediest groups in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (Ksrelief) has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 80 countries over four continents. With international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement Saudi’s programmes and initiatives.

NDMA king salman food security Ramazan Ksrelief Embassy of Saudi Arabia

