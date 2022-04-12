ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
US donates 4.7m Pfizer vaccines

NNI 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: With the delivery of the most recent tranche of 4.7 million Pfizer vaccines on April 10, the United States has now donated over 61.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan.

The close coordination between the United States and Pakistani authorities, doctors, nurses, and logistics professionals has produced tangible, life-saving results.

We are collectively driving down COVID-19 numbers, allowing all of us to safely return to more normal operations. Every additional vaccine administered boosts our ability to defeat future COVID-19 waves.

Expressing appreciation for the strong bilateral health cooperation and Pakistan’s commitment to deploying US-donated vaccines, Chargé d’affaires a.i. William Steuer said, “Thanks to the dedication of Pakistan’s public health officials and robust efforts to vaccinate the country, Pakistan is seeing a record low in COVID-19 cases and is a model in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The United States is the single largest donor of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan. In addition to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the United States has provided Pakistan with more than 1.2 million N95 masks, 96,000 surgical masks, 52,000 protective goggles, one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests kits, 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 200 ventilators for 64 Pakistani hospitals – all of which has helped save lives and protect people across Pakistan.

The US government also trained over 30,000 women health workers across Pakistan on home-based care for COVID-19 patients and established a national network of disease surveillance and response units and teams – providing an infrastructure to combat the current pandemic and building resiliency for the future.

