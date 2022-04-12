ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Apr 12, 2022
Pakistan

PTI announces rally in Karachi on 17th

NNI 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the removal of its government, the PTI will hold a public meeting in Karachi on April 17.

In a Twitter post, PTI leader Asad Umar asked Karachiites to “get ready” to welcome former prime minister Imran Khan. The PTI will stage a rally at Mazaar-e-Quaid ground on April 17, he added.

“Pakistan will see how Karachi stands with its leader for a Khuddar Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, PTI decided to resign from the National Assembly after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies with “thieves”.

Confirming the decision, Sheikh Rashid said that sitting in the assemblies would further strengthen Shehbaz Sharif and therefore it has been decided to submit resignations from the National Assembly.

