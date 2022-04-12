ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Opinion

Has political strife ended?

Ahsan Malik 12 Apr, 2022

The Apex Court, last Thursday, in its judgement declared the government’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling, against the Constitution. The Supreme Court in its judgement also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

The Supreme Court also “declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so”. But whatever happened in the National Assembly on Saturday immensely added to tension and uncertainty in the country as the then government and Speaker National Assembly employed delay tactics to dodge, albeit unsuccessfully, prime minister’s ouster. Although a new prime minister (former leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif), has been elected by the National Assembly (en masse), all PTI MNAs have quit the parliament en masse. The situation clearly shows that the removal of prime minister Imran Khan has not ended the political strife in the country with the election of new prime minister. In my view, PTI leaders are going to work up agitations, causing a great deal of political unrest in the country.

Ahsan Malik (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Qaiser Supreme Court Qasim Suri apex court

Ahsan Malik

