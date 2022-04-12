Dr Syed Tauqir made PS to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Reshuffle in top bureaucracy of the federal government and the Punjab provincial government is expected after taking over of government by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Centre.

The Establishment Division on Monday notified Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Secretary to Prime Minister’s Office with immediate effect. He has already served Shehbaz as his principal secretary when he was chief minister Punjab.

Whereas the secretary to former prime minister Imran Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan was transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Division. Azam Khan had been appointed as executive director of the World Bank for a term of four years. The government on February 21 issued a notification for the appointment of Mohammad Azam Khan as executive director and alternate executive director of the World Bank for a term of four years, starting from November 1, 2022.

Sources said that Azam is on three weeks leave.

Sources maintained that names of senior police officers including AD Khawaja, Rai Tahir, and Dr Usman Anwar are being considered for the slot of director general FIA and new Punjab IGP.

Sources further said that chief secretaries and IGPs of other provinces are also likely to be replaced as well.

