ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Tech stocks drag Indian shares ahead of TCS earnings

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated on Monday on weakness in the technology sector ahead of earnings from Tata Consultancy Services that would kick off the March-quarter corporate results season.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.62% lower at 17,674.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.81% to 58,964.57. “We are seeing good amount of selling in information technology stocks as people are anticipating that Europe growth for the companies may be hampered by the Ukraine crisis,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities.

Jain also said rising inflation was causing a shift from growth stocks including IT to value stocks such as real estate and financial services.

The Nifty IT index, which has lost more than 9% so far this year, fell 1.4% on Monday. Sector heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services rose 0.3% ahead of its earnings announcement after market close.

TCS’ earnings mark the beginning of India’s month-long corporate results season, with investors likely to focus on the impact of surging inflation on profit margins.

After the initial market shock due to the Ukraine conflict, the Nifty 50 index has recovered 13% since hitting seven-month lows in March thanks in part to a pullback in oil prices.

