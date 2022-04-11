Governor Sindh Imran Ismail resigns

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail announced on Monday that he had resigned from his office, a development that comes two days after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence resolution.

“I refuse to work for culprits who are the subject of an ongoing federal investigation on account of serious charges of corruption and financial misconduct of billions of rupees,” Ismail said in a Twitter post.

He also shared a copy of his resignation on Twitter.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman also resigned from his office earlier today.

Earlier, Farman had said that he would resign once the opposition's joint candidate, Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the country’s prime minister.

“I will relinquish as the governor after Shehbaz Sharif be¬comes the prime minister,” Farman had said, according to a statement issued by KP Governor House.

“Being a governor, I will not be able to extend the required protocol to Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister,” Farman said, adding that he would send his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif was elected on Monday as the country's 23rd prime minister.

Ayaz Sadiq presided over the National Assembly session after Qasim Suri resigned from his post as deputy speaker.

Earlier today, PTI's lawmakers resigned from the National Assembly while the party's candidate for the prime minister's office Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted the election.