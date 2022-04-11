ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail resigns

  • Development comes hours after KP Governor Shah Farman resigned
BR Web Desk 11 Apr, 2022

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail announced on Monday that he had resigned from his office, a development that comes two days after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence resolution.

“I refuse to work for culprits who are the subject of an ongoing federal investigation on account of serious charges of corruption and financial misconduct of billions of rupees,” Ismail said in a Twitter post.

He also shared a copy of his resignation on Twitter.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman also resigned from his office earlier today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman resigns

Earlier, Farman had said that he would resign once the opposition's joint candidate, Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the country’s prime minister.

“I will relinquish as the governor after Shehbaz Sharif be¬comes the prime minister,” Farman had said, according to a statement issued by KP Governor House.

“Being a governor, I will not be able to extend the required protocol to Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister,” Farman said, adding that he would send his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif was elected on Monday as the country's 23rd prime minister.

Ayaz Sadiq presided over the National Assembly session after Qasim Suri resigned from his post as deputy speaker.

Earlier today, PTI's lawmakers resigned from the National Assembly while the party's candidate for the prime minister's office Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted the election.

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail resigns

On political clarity, KSE-100 registers 1,700-point increase, its highest in history

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Rupee registers yet another gain, up 0.96% against US dollar

Moody’s maintains ‘stable outlook’ for Pakistan’s banking sector

Oil market sinks on China demand fears

SBP rebuts 'fake news' on 'large withdrawals' from Roshan Digital Accounts

Miftah Ismail says KSE-100 Index 'going up at Shehbaz speed'

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Babar Azam bags his second ICC Player of the Month Award

Read more stories