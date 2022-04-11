ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar prices weaken, arabica climbs to one-month high

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures fell on Monday, weakened primarily by a drop in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee rose to a one-month peak.

Lower energy prices could prompt mills in Brazil to boost sugar output as it reduces the incentive for them to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol.

Sugar

May raw sugar fell 0.6% to 20.28 cents per lb by 1341 GMT. The front month has risen on Friday to a 4-1/2 month peak of 20.45 cents.

Dealers noted production in India and Pakistan had been higher than originally expected.

Broker Marex said in a note that the market’s bullish story had “been spoiled to a large extent by the increased cane production in India and Pakistan.”

May white sugar, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.5% to $557.40 a tonne.

Raw sugar prices climb, coffee and cocoa edge up

Coffee

July arabica coffee rose 1.5% to $2.35 per lb after climbing to a one-month high of $2.3570.

Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had been driven by speculative buying while a strengthening in Brazil’s real currency has slowed the pace of farmer sales in the world’s top producer.

Speculators increased a net long position in Arabica coffee on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 5, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

July robusta coffee rose 0.4% to $2,105 a tonne.

Cocoa

July London cocoa was down 0.7% at 1,809 pounds a tonne after earlier peaking at 1,839 pounds - the highest level in almost two months.

Dealers said first-quarter cocoa grind data was likely to provide a short-term focus as the market looks for further indications on the extent to which demand is rebounding from a COVID-19 driven dip.

Europe’s first-quarter grind is due to be published on Thursday, while data covering North America is scheduled to be released on April 21.

July New York cocoa fell 1% to $2,647 a tonne.

sugar price Raw sugar futures sugar export

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar prices weaken, arabica climbs to one-month high

On political clarity, KSE-100 registers 1,700-point increase, its highest in history

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Rupee registers yet another gain, up 0.96% against US dollar

Moody’s maintains ‘stable outlook’ for Pakistan’s banking sector

Oil market sinks on China demand fears

SBP rebuts 'fake news' on 'large withdrawals' from Roshan Digital Accounts

Miftah Ismail says KSE-100 Index 'going up at Shehbaz speed'

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Babar Azam bags his second ICC Player of the Month Award

Read more stories