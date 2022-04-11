ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Sri Lanka’s prime minister calls for patience as protests continue

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government’s handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers, who were badly hit by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

“The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis,” he said.

