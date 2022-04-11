ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,216 Increased By 1771 (3.98%)
KSE30 17,732 Increased By 717.9 (4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Two South Africa players test COVID-19 positive during test v Bangladesh

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

GQEBERHA: South Africa have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for opening batsman Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder ahead of day four of the second and final test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park on Monday.

The pair felt unwell overnight and tested positive before the start of the day’s play.

Erwee, who has already batted twice in the match, will be substituted by Khaya Zondo for his test debut, while Mulder is replaced by seamer Glenton Stuurman.

The International Cricket Council allows for players to be substituted under these circumstances and both teams agreed that the regulation will be in place prior to the tour.

It means Stuurman may bowl in Bangladesh’s second innings as they sit precariously on 27 for three chasing what would be a venue record 413 for victory.

Spinners strike three times as Bangladesh crumble chasing 413

“This is an unfortunate situation, but not unexpected after the decision was made to have this tour under the Managed Event Environment protocol, rather than the strict Bio-safe Environment Protocol as was previously the case,” Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said in a statement.

“The two players are currently in quarantine at the team hotel and are under the care of the team’s medical staff.” South Africa won the first test in Durban by 220 runs.

South Africa Bangladesh Sarel Erwee Wiaan Mulder Khaya Zondo St George’s Park

Comments

1000 characters

Two South Africa players test COVID-19 positive during test v Bangladesh

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Read more stories