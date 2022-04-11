ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (15.06%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (9.95%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.85%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 211.7 (4.78%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By 1522.9 (3.43%)
KSE30 17,661 Increased By 646.5 (3.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei reverses course to fall as tech shares weigh

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei fell on Monday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked previous session’s weakness on their Nasdaq peers.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.71% to 26,793.46 by the midday break, after trading higher earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq dropped 1.34% on Friday amid the surge in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note.

“Overseas investors sold Japan’s big technology stocks after the Nasdaq lost more than 1% on Friday, which pushed the Japanese market down,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“But, losses were limited as domestic investors bought stocks on optimism that profits of Japanese technology companies might rise.” The broader Topix lost 0.61% to 1,885.18.

The index too gave up gains clocked during the session. Medical platform M3 was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 4.7%, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries, which lost 3.05%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 1.17%.

Energy shares led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, with utilities rising a 2.12% and oil explorers jumping 1.82%.

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

Japan’s Prime Minister unveiled on Friday a range of measures against Russia, including banning coal, raising prospects for a shift of the nation for more renewable and nuclear power energy, market participants said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power were the top gainers on the Nikkei, jumping 12.83% and 6.5%, respectively.

Kansai Electric Power gained 1.58%.

tokyo stock Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei reverses course to fall as tech shares weigh

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

Read more stories