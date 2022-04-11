ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.31%)
ASL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.16%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (12.93%)
FFL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.53%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (12.22%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.88%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.11%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.19%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (9.82%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (15.62%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.4%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
SNGP 32.35 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.9%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.45 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (7.16%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7.01%)
WAVES 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.99%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (22.09%)
YOUW 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.65%)
BR100 4,628 Increased By 195.4 (4.41%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,823 Increased By 1378.9 (3.1%)
KSE30 17,592 Increased By 577.9 (3.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of “very high uncertainty” over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.

In a quarterly report analysing regional Japanese economies, the central bank offered a bleaker view than in January for eight of the country’s nine regions as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and lingering supply constraints hit growth.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the national economy continues to pick up, but warned of the potential fallout from rising commodity costs and the war in Ukraine.

“There’s very high uncertainty on how developments in Ukraine could affect Japan’s economy and prices,” he said in a speech to a meeting of the BOJ’s branch managers.

BOJ’s Kuroda cautions that recent yen moves have been ‘somewhat rapid’

The BOJ’s quarterly regional report will be among factors the central bank will scrutinise in releasing fresh quarterly growth and inflation projections at its next policy meeting on April 27-28.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

Read more stories