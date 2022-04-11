ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Kuwait raises May crude prices to Asia to record levels

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Kuwait has raised the official selling prices for two crude grades it sells to Asia in May to record levels, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The producer has set May Kuwait Export Crude price at $9.30 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up $4.50 from the previous month.

It also raised the May Kuwait Super Light Crude OSP to $9.65 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up $3.70.

Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption

The price hike for KEC was 10 cents more than that for Saudi’s Arab Medium crude in the same month.

Crude Oil kuwait Oman asia oil Kuwait Export Crude price Kuwait Super Light Crude

