House of Imran’s digital media man raided?

LAHORE: Unidentified men allegedly stormed into the house of Dr Arslan Khalid, focal person for ousted prime minister Imran Khan on digital media, in the wee hours of Sunday in Lahore, according to former focal person for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on digital media, Azhar Mashwani.

The alleged raid, which took place in Wapda Town area and followed former PM Imran’s losing his government, was first reported through the official Twitter account of the PTI before Mashwani added: “Dr Arslan’s home attacked by 11 men during Sehri time. All phones and laptops (were) taken away. (The attackers) threatened family members, including 80 years old mother.”

The PTI on its official twitter account said that Dr Arslan was continuously receiving threats in the past four weeks from the people who did not like the online feedback coming from the masses. “Dr Arslan has never abused anyone on social media and never attacked any institutions,” the PTI tweeted and requested the FIA to look into the matter.

While Mashwani said that he was unable to make contact with Dr Khalid.

PTI leader and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted that the raid was anticipated and so Dr Khalid was sent somewhere else.

“All I have to tell you is that Arslan Khalid is a patriot and he has to live in this country. We anticipated that you would do this so last night I spoke to him and sent him someplace else from his house. The laptops and mobiles you have taken have nothing else but professional work,” Gill tweeted but did not specify who he was addressing.

It was not confirmed till filing of this report whether a first information report of the incident was filed.

The alleged raid drew reactions from senior PTI leadership with former minister Asad Umar calling it “highly condemnable” and describing Dr Khalid as “an asset for the nation”.

Former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari said the raid was unsurprising “because ‘deep-seated’ intolerance for criticism leads to irrational rage. But criticism on social media is often spontaneous unlike coups”.

