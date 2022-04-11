AJK president leaves for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has left for Saudi Arabia on a four-day official visit at the invitation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry is scheduled to meet the OIC Secretary General Hussain Brahim Taha and senior officials of the Islamic Development Bank.

Besides apprising the OIC chief of the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he will also meet Saudi officials and members of the Kashmiri community settled in Saudi Arabia. The Azad Kashmir President was extended invitation for the visit to OIC headquarters during the OIC foreign ministers’ conference in Islamabad last month.