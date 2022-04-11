Mere change of govts not to change condition of people: PSP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that mere change of governments will not change the condition of the people.

Instead of asking for roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, parks from the rulers, who are engaged in power struggle, the nation should demand administrative powers and resources to build and run these departments by themselves. Only after that Pakistan will develop.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the Central Executive Committee and National Council at Pakistan House.

Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that in the power struggle all the political parties in the houses have forgotten the people.

Now the people also have to stand with the political party which brings power and resources to their doorstep.

PSP has proposed three constitutional amendments to empower the people.

Firstly, elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies should be made conditional on local bodies elections.

The 2nd amendment is to ensure the launch of the PFC Award in the style of the NFC Award.

The third proposed amendment is that like the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the powers and jurisdictions of Mayor should be mentioned in the constitution by interpreting Article 140A. These amendments will solve 95 percent of the public problems. The nation went through all the experiments. It has now has no other option but PSP.

