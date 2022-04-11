ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Mere change of govts not to change condition of people: PSP

Recorder Report 11 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that mere change of governments will not change the condition of the people.

Instead of asking for roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, parks from the rulers, who are engaged in power struggle, the nation should demand administrative powers and resources to build and run these departments by themselves. Only after that Pakistan will develop.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the Central Executive Committee and National Council at Pakistan House.

Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that in the power struggle all the political parties in the houses have forgotten the people.

Now the people also have to stand with the political party which brings power and resources to their doorstep.

PSP has proposed three constitutional amendments to empower the people.

Firstly, elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies should be made conditional on local bodies elections.

The 2nd amendment is to ensure the launch of the PFC Award in the style of the NFC Award.

The third proposed amendment is that like the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the powers and jurisdictions of Mayor should be mentioned in the constitution by interpreting Article 140A. These amendments will solve 95 percent of the public problems. The nation went through all the experiments. It has now has no other option but PSP.

Syed Mustafa Kamal Pak Sarzameen Party PSP chief

