Shehbaz meets Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Presidet Shehbaz Sharif, who on Sunday filed his nomination papers for the prime minister’s election, met PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Sources said that the meeting took place at Zardari House. Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the former president over his support for the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. They deliberated the prime minister’s election and a future strategy.