ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Furniture exporters asked to lay the focus on Chinese markets

APP 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Furniture Council has urged the local exporters for further vigorously tapping Chinese market potentials besides focusing on improving quality of their products at par with international standards on top priority.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ishtiaq Ahmad Motianwali Sarkar here Sunday, said the recent upward trend in exports to China was encouraging. He said China is the second largest export destination for Pakistan and government had been making all out efforts to further boost exports to China by promoting industrialization in the country, providing special subsidies to the business community and working closely with the Chinese government and enterprises to get know how about Chinese market requirements.

He said the trade between the two countries has made significant progress as both export and import volumes are on the rise. This is a testament to China’s commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the limelight, he added. He said the trade and commerce volumes signify that China wants to provide unconditional support to Pakistan and import more from it in order to uplift its economy, he added. He said China will continue to support Pakistan for a long time to come as Islamabad values unconditional support from Beijing.

He said Pak exporters must en-cash this opportunity.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said among major items traded between the two countries, volumes of electronics, textiles, seafood, leather products and agricultural products have gone up on a year-on-year basis. He said the traditional friendly relations between Pakistan and China had become more pragmatic and productive with time.

Mian Kashif said second phase of FTA paved the way the substantial and sustained growth of the bilateral trade as Pakistan was allowed to export 313 new products to Chinese market on zero duty which he added was now further extended to 700 products.

He said on the other hand, a number of Chinese companies have been cooperating with local enterprises to enhance their production capacity, quality and exports of Pakistani commodities by providing modern technology and equipment, he concluded.

Chinese markets Pakistan Furniture Council Furniture exporters

Comments

1000 characters

Furniture exporters asked to lay the focus on Chinese markets

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

PKR ends with 0.32pc change

Read more stories