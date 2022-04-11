ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Upcoming govt urged to stabilise economy

Recorder Report 11 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has expressed satisfaction over smooth and peaceful transition to end confusing situation and urged the new government to take pragmatic steps for economic stability and progress in the country.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Faiq demanded of the new government to bring an agenda of economic justice and stability without wasting time. He said his party is ready to cooperate and give a comprehensive strategy.

Faiq asserted that the new government should announce a social and economic agenda. He vowed to continue to hold accountability and assessment at every moment. Now the conglomerate of 15 political parties has a heavy responsibility to complete the agenda by bringing the country’s economy on the right track, reforms as well as resolving public issues on priority basis, Faiq stressed. He emphasized everyone should move ahead for public authority and justice instead of distribution and sharing of power.

Shah appealed to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to immediately constitute a judicial commission on ‘Letter gate’ to clear everything. Now the letter was also available with them so a probe should be initiated promptly in order to avoid a split among the public, he demanded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

