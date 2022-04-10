ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hundreds of Peruvians march to demand president resign

AFP 10 Apr, 2022

LIMA: Hundreds of Peruvians marched through Lima demanding the resignation of President Pedro Castillo Saturday, as the leftist leader faces nationwide demonstrations against rising fuel prices.

Tensions have been building in Peru since Monday, when truckers called for a strike and protests broke out in Lima, Ica and other parts of the country over soaring costs of living.

It is the first time in Castillo’s eight months in power that he has faced protests of this scale.

The 52-year-old former rural school teacher reacted late Monday night by calling a curfew in Lima and the neighboring port city of Callao – together home to 10 million people.

But a widespread public backlash and pressure from the right-wing opposition dominated Congress prompted Castillo to lift the curfew late on Tuesday afternoon.

Waving the national flag and signs that said, “Resign Castillo corrupt” and “Out Castillo out,” Saturday saw protesters bang pots and pans as they marched through Lima to the central Plaza San Martin.

Lima police deployed about 3,000 riot officers to provide security to public places and shopping centers.

Rescuers find three bodies after Peru landslide

“The president must leave the country because there is too much corruption, he is inept and going to lead us to ruin,” insurance worker Ursula Portocarrero told AFP.

“We want him to step down and bring in people who love their country to truly move Peru forward,” Tula Casado, 58, told AFP.

A similar protest took place in the northern city of Trujillo.

Clashes broke out in Lima earlier this week following marches in several parts of the city, with demonstrators chanting: “Castillo out!” as buildings were attacked and shops vandalized.

Public disapproval of Castillo has reached 66 percent, according to an Ipsos poll last month.

Peru Peruvians march

Comments

1000 characters

Hundreds of Peruvians march to demand president resign

‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shehbaz

Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

Reference submitted with Speaker: PTI seeks disqualification of ‘dissidents’

SC verdict has augured well for economy: Zardari

New energy conservation policy to be approved on 12th

MoF not ready to release funds: Ministry unable to pay off over Rs50bn PPOD liabilities

KE reluctant to accept price of PLL-supplied RLNG

Tax relief under industrial package: Maximum production capacity mandatory for sick units: FBR

PTI prepares review petition against SC verdict

Budget proposals: OICCI wants tax rationalization for telecom sector

Read more stories