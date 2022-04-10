ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
PM struggling for strong, independent Pakistan: governor

Recorder Report 10 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere, fearless and patriotic leader, who is fighting against the mafia not for his own self but for the future of the country and the nation.

Talking to journalists informally at an iftar reception he hosted in honour of media, the governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s struggle is for a strong and independent Pakistan. He further said that PTI is the party which has constantly strived for independence of institutions, sovereignty and rule of law.

The governor said media is important pillar of the state. He said that media has been a partner of PTI in this struggle for change. He further said the PTI government believes in freedom of speech. He said that media has a very important role in the continuity of democracy and political stability.

